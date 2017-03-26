OAKLAND (KRON) — The biggest question heading into the final 10 games of the season for the Golden State Warriors remains the healthy return of Kevin Durant.

Durant has been making strides in his recovery. He does not have to wear a knee brace anymore and has been seen shooting jump shots and throwing down dunks before games.

On Saturday, he was able to dunk and was running down the court during practice.

Head coach Steve Kerr says KD is about two weeks away.

“Something we’ll consult the training staff on, and I imagine we’ll ease him back by playing him short minutes to start so he can build up his rhythm and his conditioning, but that obviously has a domino effect on the entire rotation,” Kerr said. “When we get to that point, we’ll figure it out.”

The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night at 5 p.m. at Oracle Arena.