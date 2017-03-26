Violence erupts among fans at San Jose soccer game

Published:
SAN JOSE (KRON)– Some fans at a soccer game on Sunday in San Jose were involved in an altercation that became violent, according to police.
The incident occurred around  2:52 p.m. at Avaya Stadium near 1123 Coleman Avenue.
Police were already in attendance as they worked security for the soccer match between two teams from Mexico.
Fans from the opposing teams started throwing rocks and bottles at each other, police said.
Once police arrived in the area, those involved dispersed in different directions.
No major injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Police were able to secure the area.

