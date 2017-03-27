15 people pepper sprayed near Stonestown mall in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police are investigating an incident involving people being pepper sprayed in San Francisco.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue  near Stonestown mall.

Around 15 people were sprayed by an unkn PEown suspect or source according to police.

Officers are avoiding people to avoid area.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s