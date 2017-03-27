15 people pepper sprayed near Stonestown mall in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police are investigating an incident involving people being pepper sprayed in San Francisco.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue near Stonestown mall.

Around 15 people were sprayed by an unkn PEown suspect or source according to police.

Officers are avoiding people to avoid area.

Avoid the Area of of Stonestown Mall @ Buckingham & 20th Street due to Fire and Police Activity — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) March 28, 2017

Upgraded to a RED ALERT 15 pts all stable most of which will not be taken to a hospital reported as ” pepper spray” AVOID AREA 0902 PM https://t.co/lb58h8mpTS — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 28, 2017