VIDEO: 4-alarm fire burning in Oakland, rescues in progress

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in Oakland.

The fire is on the third floor of a building at Mead and San Pablo avenues, and was reported by officials on Twitter around 6:00 a.m.

Multiple rescues are in progress, according to firefighters.

The fire started as a 3-alarm, and was upgraded to a 4-alarm within minutes of the original report.

Crews are reporting that the roof and floors are collapsing, forcing crews to withdraw from the building.

#mead Ave 4th alarm struck…heavy fire on A side 3rd floor…searches being performed #oaklandfire #workingfire — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

#workingfire 3rd alarm struck market@mead Ave multiple rescues — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017