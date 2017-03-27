VIDEO: 4-alarm fire burning in Oakland, rescues in progress

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in Oakland.

The fire is on the third floor of a building at Mead and San Pablo avenues, and was reported by officials on Twitter around 6:00 a.m.

Multiple rescues are in progress, according to firefighters.

The fire started as a 3-alarm, and was upgraded to a 4-alarm within minutes of the original report.

Crews are reporting that the roof and floors are collapsing, forcing crews to withdraw from the building.

KRON4 has reporters on the way to provide more details.

No further information is available at this time.

