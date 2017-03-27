A look at the Raiders’ $1.9 billion Las Vegas stadium

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — NFL owners made the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas official Monday morning when they voted to approve the team’s relocation.

The team with play two more seasons in Oakland while their new stadium gets built in Sin City.

The Raiders will kick off the 2020 season in the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

The Raiders have found financing for the stadium through Bank of America. This comes after billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and Goldman Sachs withdrew from the deal.

In the Adelson deal, Nevada would have raised $750 million from a hotel tax to fund the stadium with billionaire casino mogul Adelson contributing $650 million and the Raiders and NFL kicking in $500 million.

According to the NFL, the stadium will feature state-of-the-art venue retractable doors, and a glass-domed roof that offers the best of both worlds; an outdoor feel with a controlled, comfortable climate.

It will be located on the 62.5-acre Russell Road site, just off of Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas McCarran Airport, and adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

Here’s a look at the initial renderings of the new Las Vegas Stadium:

