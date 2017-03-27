Accident on Hwy 4 near Martinez,delays

MARTINEZ (KRON)– An accident on Highway 4 in Martinez had lanes blocked on Monday evening.

The accident was reported around 8:59 p.m.

Initially the traffic had all lanes blocked, but has since been reopened.

Update: Accident on CA-4 Eastbound east of Mcewen Rd in Martinez. All Lanes Blocked.https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 28, 2017

Update: Residual delays on CA-4 Eastbound east of McEwen Rd in Martinez. All lanes are now open.https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 28, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js