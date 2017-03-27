Caltrans to remove large section of old Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–Crews will remove the final steel truss section of the old Bay Bridge on Tuesday, marking the end of a major stage of the bridge’s demolition.

The 1.7-million-pound, 288-foot-long section will be lowered onto waiting barges and floated to the Port of Oakland for disassembly, according to bridge officials.

Weather permitting, the operation will commence sometime between low tide at about 6 a.m. and high tide at about 12:30 p.m.

This is the tail end of the second phase of the project to dismantle the bridge, which opened in 1936 and was decommissioned in 2013.

The first phase involved the demolition of the cantilever section and S-curve to Yerba Buena Island, completed in 2015, according to Caltrans.

The second phase includes the removal of five 504-foot and 288-foot bridge sections.

The third phase, expected to be completed by the end of 2018, will involve the demolition of the bridge’s 13 remaining marine foundations.