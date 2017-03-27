Downed power line shuts down Transbay BART service

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —  There no Transbay BART service Monday morning due to a power line that fell on the tracks in between West Oakland and Embarcadero Stations.

This means passengers cannot get from the East Bay to San Francisco and vice versa.

The West Oakland BART Station is completely closed.

There is no update on when trains will be able to resume normal service.

This is just one of several issues that have plagued BART riders during today’s commute.

Earlier, there was a considerable system-wide delay stemming from police activity at Bay Fair Station and an equipment problem with a train in San Francisco.

That delay was reported at 8:01 a.m., and there have been no further updates since.

