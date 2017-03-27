VIDEO: Horses causing delays on NB 680 in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Interstate 680 was briefly shut down Monday morning due to horses on the freeway in Walnut Creek.

The horses were reported at around 7:38 a.m. on northbound I-680 at Castle Crest Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities have rounded up the horses and the lanes were opened by 8:30 a.m.

Major Problem on 680 in Walnut Creek: Horses being rounded up on the NB side btwn Rudgear and South Main pic.twitter.com/wc5WLHeNOg — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 27, 2017

Somebody wanna explain why tf there were horses on 680?? pic.twitter.com/MeVOKgD7GZ — Bryce (@brycefoster74) March 27, 2017