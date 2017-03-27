Mountain View police capture suspect who fled during stop

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)– Mountain View police tweeted from their account Monday afternoon that officers apprehended a suspect who fled during a car stop.

Officers stopped the car near San Antonio Circle.

Parents were warned of heavy police presence in the area near Monta Loma Elementary School.

Officers are currently working to clear the area.

UPDATE: Our officers have found and detained the outstanding suspect. We will be clearing the area soon. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/7NfYkDVxVE — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 27, 2017

Our officers are currently searching for a man who ran away from a car stop near San Antonio Circle. You may see officers in Monta Loma area pic.twitter.com/WS0AOCyqwB — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 27, 2017