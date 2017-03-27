Mountain View police capture suspect who fled during stop

By Published:

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)– Mountain View police tweeted from their account Monday afternoon that officers apprehended a suspect who fled during a car stop.

Officers stopped the car near San Antonio Circle.

Parents were warned of heavy police presence in the area near Monta Loma Elementary School.

Officers are currently working to clear the area.

 

 

