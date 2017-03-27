Oakland fire evacuees worried about future



OAKLAND (KRON)– Those displaced by a fire in Oakland that happened Monday morning are worried about what the future holds.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a 62-unit apartment building at 2551 San Pablo Ave. around 6:00 a.m.

Those rescued from the fire lost much of what they owned and are on edge.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid spoke with a family who told her they are worried about where they would sleep for the next couple of nights.

One tenant, Eliza Anderson, expressed her frustion with the process of shuffling her family around.

” We got kids.I got a 5-year-old daughter. She has asthma, where are we supposed to go,” Anderson said.

The 70 to 100 tenants displaced by the fire weren’t the only ones affected.

Nearby buildings were also damaged. Families from those complexes also need temporary housing.