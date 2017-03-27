Oakland mayor releases statement on Raiders relocation

Related Coverage NFL owners vote for the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who’s been fighting to keep the Raiders in Oakland, has released a statement following the approval of the team’s relocation to Las Vegas.

The City of Oakland along with Mayor Schaaf was hoping their new stadium proposal would help to keep the team in Oakland. But with city officials struggling to compete with the deals in place with Vegas politicians, the chances of keeping the Silver and Black were slim.

“I am disappointed that the Raiders and the NFL chose Las Vegas over Oakland when we had a fully-financed, shovel-ready stadium project that would have kept the Raiders in Oakland where they were born and raised.

“I am proud that we stood firm in refusing to use public money to subsidize stadium construction and that we did not capitulate to their unreasonable and unnecessary demand that we choose between our football and baseball franchises.

“As a lifelong Oaklander, my heart aches today for the Raider Nation. These are the most committed and passionate fans any city or team could hope to have. They deserved better.”