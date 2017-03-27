Oakland Raiders fans feel betrayed, angry at Raiders’ move

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Oakland Raiders fans in the Bay Area began mourning Monday when the NFL owners approved the team’s relocation to Las Vegas.

“It’s a sad day. A day that a lot of Raiders fans will never forget,” Raiders’ fan Donald Waltz told KRON4. “They feel betrayed that loyalty goes out the window the moment loyalty comes into the equation.”

Waltz, who lives in Castro Valley but is originally from Oakland, said he was planning to burn his jersey when he showed up to the Raiders’ headquarters in Alameda.

A police officer told him he would be charged with arson if he went through with his plan, so he decided against it.

“It just proves that loyalty means absolutely nothing to the NFL,” Waltz said holding his Woodson jersey.

Other fans using their pocket books to tell owner Mark Davis how they feel about the move.

“I’m not putting another sent into Mark Davis’ pocket,” one fan said.