Overturned big rig on Hwy 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — An overturned big rig is causing major delays on Highway 101 in San Rafael Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the accident at 8 a.m. at the Central San Rafael onramp.

Drivers should expect delays.

#MajorProblem: San Rafael Overturn Accident: NB 101 at Central SanRafel. A truck carrying metal beams overturned. pic.twitter.com/ITcVJfifze — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 27, 2017

@RobinWinstonTV Heres a view of your back that's spilling onto WB 580 beyond Bellam. SB 101 slow from 37 in Novato. pic.twitter.com/TQsLmynS52 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 27, 2017