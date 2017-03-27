Overturned big rig on Hwy 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — An overturned big rig is causing major delays on Highway 101 in San Rafael Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the accident at 8 a.m. at the Central San Rafael onramp.

Drivers should expect delays.

