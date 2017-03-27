Santa Rosa police believe possible “pipe bomb” destroyed residence

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Santa Rosa police suspect a possible “pipe bomb” was the cause of destroying a home.

At around 10:43 a.m. officers were called to a residence at 550 Richmond Drive regarding suspicious circumstances.

Clean-up crews were at the residence working after it was condemned by the city.

A worker noticed the possible “pipe bomb” sitting on a pile of garbage in the home.

Police were immediately contacted.

Responding officers contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and personnel arrived at the location.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place but were later allowed to move about freely.

Bomb squad officials rendered the object safe but it did appear to contain material that could possible resemble an explosive, police said.

Officers said the object looked to have been sitting in the house for a while.