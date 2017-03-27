Sierra Lamar trial enters new phase

SAN JOSE (KRON)– The Sierra Lamar trial entered its eighth week and the defense team presented its case in a San Jose courtroom Monday.

Defense attorney Al Lopez and defense team investigator David Jaquez argued that some video evidence used in the case could be tainted due to wet conditions.

Surveillance video captured by deputies that had been trailing the defendant, Antolin Garcia-Tores, and video from a VTA bus in the area the morning of Lamar’s disappearance possibly had rain on it.

Later the prosecution seemed to score some points by pointing out that the bus surveillance video didn;t show a vehicle an earlier witness said might have been Garcia-Torres’ red Volkswagon Jetta.

The trial is on schedule and the jury is expected to get the case towards the end of the month.