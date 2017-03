SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Warriors player, Steph Curry balls out on and off the court, spending a whopping $3800 for a new pup.

TMZ reported that the Curry family bought a 10-week old Golden Doodle from a high-end breeder in Florida called Murphy’s Doodles.

They named the dog “Rookie” and from the looks of Ayesha Curry’s Instagram photos, the new puppy is already the center of attention.

We got to meet our new baby boy last night! 😆 the girls named him ROOKIE! 10 weeks-ish old! Couldn’t be more fitting. He has my eyes lol. Our other boy Reza is thrilled to have a playmate. A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

