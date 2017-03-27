Surf rescue underway in San Francisco, 1 unconscious

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco firefighters conducted a surf rescue involving two victims on a cliff Monday evening.

The rescue happened around 7:45 p.m. at Baker Beach.

Firefighters were able to rescue a 22-year-old male, who is in good condition.

A second victim is unconscious and not breathing.

 

 

 

