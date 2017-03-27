Surf rescue underway in San Francisco, 1 unconscious



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco firefighters conducted a surf rescue involving two victims on a cliff Monday evening.

The rescue happened around 7:45 p.m. at Baker Beach.

Firefighters were able to rescue a 22-year-old male, who is in good condition.

A second victim is unconscious and not breathing.

#032717CR1 UPDATE One victim has been rescued non life threatening injuries second victim unc not breathing in surf RESCUE IN PROGRESS pic.twitter.com/4quBabmeQ1 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 28, 2017

#032717CR1 UPDATE 22 yo Male rescued in good condition was trying to help the unknown male outstanding victim from the rocks. 0804 PM pic.twitter.com/7DAQrQFol9 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 28, 2017

#032717CR1 CLIFF RESCUE BAKER BEACH. 2 VICTIMS, ACTIVE SCENE 19:17 HRS NEAR OLD MILITARY BATTERY pic.twitter.com/uWNp1RNyuP — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 28, 2017