The World According to Gary: Will the Raiders set sail to Sin City?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the big meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

That meeting, of course, is the NFL owners meeting in which they are expected to vote on the fate of the Oakland Raiders.

With 24 “yes” votes, the team will have approval to relocate to Las Vegas.

Despite having thousands of die-hard fans in the Bay Area, this is a move Raider’s owner Mark Davis has long campaigned for.

The meeting is underway now… All we can do is wait.

