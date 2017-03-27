Threat prompts lockdown at Danville high school

DANVILLE (KRON) — Monte Vista High School in Danville was briefly placed on lockdown Monday due to an “unspecified written threat,” according to a town spokesman.

The nature of the threat was not released but it was based on something written on a campus wall, said Danville spokesman Geoff Gillette.

Gillette said he didn’t know how long the school was on lock down for but the order was lifted at about 12:30 p.m. after police searched the school and deemed it safe.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates