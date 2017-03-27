Tweet Timeline: NFL owners meeting, Raiders stadium vote

By Published:

(KRON) The NFL is set to vote Monday on the relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas. The Raiders need 24 of 32 owners to approve the move to a $1.7 billion stadium in Las Vegas that will be ready for play in 2020.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter is at the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix.

 

