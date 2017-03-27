Twitter reacts to approval of Raiders’ Las Vegas relocation

OAKLAND (KRON) — On Monday, NFL owners voted to approve the relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

Here are some reactions to the move on Twitter:

This Oakland Raiders logo will forever go down as one of the greatest Crying Jordan's EVER! pic.twitter.com/2qaqRt0Fxw — Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) March 27, 2017

A statement of support from Sheldon Adelson's @LasVegasSands on the #Raiders move to Vegas… and their new stadium: pic.twitter.com/DWCsSRkM7L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017

Wow. Mark Davis said fans who had already put down season ticket deposits for the #Raiders can get refunds. Class move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017