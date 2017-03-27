Twitter reacts to approval of Raiders’ Las Vegas relocation

OAKLAND (KRON) — On Monday, NFL owners voted to approve the relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.
Here are some reactions to the move on Twitter:
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 27, 2017
Raiders Statement From Owner Mark Davis.
Read: https://t.co/XmPYQLgyYD pic.twitter.com/KFh5b2zK6t
— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) March 27, 2017
The Las Vegas Raiders. pic.twitter.com/4wlmo0w35M
— NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2017
It's official. Welcome, Raiders! 🏈🎉💯 #LVRaiders pic.twitter.com/rSWUvCwXF0
— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 27, 2017
This Oakland Raiders logo will forever go down as one of the greatest Crying Jordan's EVER! pic.twitter.com/2qaqRt0Fxw
— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) March 27, 2017
When the @NFL announced the @RAIDERS are going to @CityOfLasVegas pic.twitter.com/mKoHdb1t7Q
— Prince (@kylecraig14) March 27, 2017
A statement of support from Sheldon Adelson's @LasVegasSands on the #Raiders move to Vegas… and their new stadium: pic.twitter.com/DWCsSRkM7L
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017
Wow. Mark Davis said fans who had already put down season ticket deposits for the #Raiders can get refunds. Class move.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017
Welcome @RAIDERS to the fabulous @CityOfLasVegas! Excited to be part of the @NFL! #JustWinBaby pic.twitter.com/fLtE8WiZDj
— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) March 27, 2017