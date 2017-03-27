VALLEJO (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was arrested for attempted murder Sunday after she allegedly shot a man who was involved in a violent domestic dispute with her daughter, a Vallejo police lieutenant said.

Rosa Ector, 45, was arrested for the attempted shooting murder of Tyrone Reed II, 25, of Richmond, at 135 Carolina St. around 10 a.m., Lt. Herman Robinson said.

Police responded to a call about a woman waving a gun in the parking lot of the Marina Heights Apartment complex.

Police learned that Rosa Ector and her husband Charles Ector Jr., 54, went to the apartment complex because their daughter was involved in a domestic violence incident with Reed.

Rosa Ector got a handgun and shot Reed in the chest because she believed her husband was in danger, Robinson said.

The Ectors tried to flee in a Lincoln Continental but were detained. Rosa was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Solano County Jail.

Police recovered a handgun from the Lincoln Continental, police said.

Reed was taken to a trauma center. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Bay City News contributed to this report