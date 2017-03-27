VIDEO: NFL owners to vote today on Raiders relocation

OAKLAND (KRON) — It’s March 27 — The day Raider fans have anxiously anticipated for months.

The NFL’s owners meeting is happening today in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Raiders turf reportedly tops the agenda.

For the Raiders to relocate to Vegas, 24 of the 32 owners must vote in favor of the move.

With the meeting starting around 10:00 a.m. this morning, owners may reach a decision as early as noon.

Arguably the most influential of them all, already hinted at his decision.

“It’s going to be an exciting day for Vegas,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said upon arrival.

On Saturday, Mayor Libby Schaaf made one last pitch to keep the team in Oakland.

Hundreds of loyal fans showed up in support, hoping to send a message to the league that the team should stay.

In a matter of hours, we could find out if this last stitch attempt was a success.