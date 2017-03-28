1 dead following car crash in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — A person is dead following a car crash in Vacaville Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:41 a.m. CHP responded to reports of the crash on southbound Interstate Highway 505 at the Vaca Valley Parkway off-ramp.

Upon arrival, officers found a silver car went through a fence.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Officers did not say if there were other passengers in the wrecked car, or if any other cars were involved.

No further information was made available as crews are still investigating the incident.