SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man who was fatally shot at Saturday morning near a San Jose elementary school has been identified as a 19-year-old Joseph Viramontes, according to police.

At 10:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Bard Street after someone called to say a person was on the ground with injuries and was not breathing, police said.

The location is on the same street as Toyon Elementary School.

Viramontes, a San Jose resident, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, although a motive or suspect has not been identified.

Viramontes’ death marks the city’s seventh homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bert Milliken or Detective Raul Corral at (408) 277-5283.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.