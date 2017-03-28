MARTINEZ (KRON) — A runaway cow made its way onto a highway near Martinez causing a six-car crash Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 7:59 p.m., CHP received a call about a cow walking in the fast lane on eastbound state Highway 4 east of McEwen Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

A short time later, CHP received calls about a vehicle that struck a cow and other vehicles involved in a collision.

At the scene, crews located two separate collisions. One collision involved a vehicle that struck the cow.

The cow was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

The second collision involved five vehicles. Three people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

On Monday morning, two horses also escaped and found their way onto East Bay highway. The horses were captured without any injuries.