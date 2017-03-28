Hillary Clinton in San Francisco for first post-election speech

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Society of Irish Women's annual dinner on St. Patrick's Day in her late father's hometown in Scranton, Pa., Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hillary Clinton is in San Francisco for one of her first public speeches since losing the 2016 presidential race.

Clinton is scheduled to speak to a sold-out crowd Tuesday at a meeting of the Professional Businesswomen of California organization.

The former U.S. Secretary of State largely has kept a low profile since losing the presidency to Donald Trump in November, although she was sometimes spotted on hikes with husband Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton told a Pennsylvania crowd earlier this month she was “ready to come out of the woods,” and work to help Americans find common ground.

