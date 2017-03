SAN JOSE (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted in a backyard of a San Jose home.

Pictures sent to KRON4 by a viewer show the big cat, which was spotted Monday morning on Miradero Avenue in the Alum Rock area of San Jose.

Experts say if you come across a mountain lion, make noise. Do not turn your back. Do not run.

And try to appear as big and threatening as possible.