SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The L Taraval light rail line is one of the dangerous stretches of roadways in San Francisco.
To make it safer, the SFMTA redesigned the road and created a transit only lane.
The agency also removed some stops to reduce travel time for passengers by 20 percent, but not without a little confusion.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
TONIGHT AT 10
All I can say is, Hot Mess! @kron4news @sfmta_muni @SFTrafficSafety @SFPDTaraval pic.twitter.com/KBtrU7duPH
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 28, 2017