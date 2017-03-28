SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The L Taraval light rail line is one of the dangerous stretches of roadways in San Francisco.

To make it safer, the SFMTA redesigned the road and created a transit only lane.

The agency also removed some stops to reduce travel time for passengers by 20 percent, but not without a little confusion.

Stanley Roberts explains.

