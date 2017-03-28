Raiders begin taking deposits for spot in Las Vegas stadium

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — The Raiders have begun accepting deposits from fans for a seat in the new Las Vegas stadium Tuesday, a day after their move was approved by NFL owners.

Fans can reserve their spot in “Raiders history” for $100, according to the NFL team.

The $1.9 billion stadium has yet to be constructed yet. The team will play two more seasons in Oakland while their new stadium gets built in Sin City.

The Raiders will kick off the 2020 season in the 65,000-seat stadium.

According to the NFL, the stadium will feature state-of-the-art venue retractable doors, and a glass-domed roof that offers the best of both worlds; an outdoor feel with a controlled, comfortable climate.

