Raiders head coach focusing on game, not on move

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is focusing on playing good football, not the team’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

“For me as a coach, we’ve got to stay in the moment,” Del Rio told KRON4’s affiliate KLAS in Phoenix.

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas on Monday.

The team will play two more seasons in Oakland before kicking off the 2020 season in their new Las Vegas stadium.

When asked about how the players will handle the temptations of Sin City, Del Rio didn’t seem too worried.

“You have to learn how to be a pro no matter where you are,” Del Rio said comparing Las Vegas to cities like New Orleans and New York.

“We don’t want our guys looking for those opportunities, we’ll need to educate them.”