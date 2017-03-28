San Francisco firefighters rescue 91-year-old woman in a wheel chair

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were rescued from a one-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Outer Parkside neighborhood this morning, according to fire officials.

The fire in a three-story apartment building at 3660 Taraval St. was reported shortly before 9:00 a.m., according to fire officials.

One woman, described as 91 years old and using a wheelchair, was rescued from a third-floor window and taken to an emergency room for evaluation.

A second adult was also rescued and taken to a hospital for observation.

Both victims were in stable condition, fire officials said.

The fire was contained by 9:10 a.m. and is currently under investigation.

