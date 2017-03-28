Secret Service investigating ‘mysterious package’ near White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — The United States Secret Service is reporting a mysterious package near White House grounds.

The package was reported by officials on Twitter just before 8:00 a.m.

Members of the media and the public are being moved a safe distance away from the package, the Secret Service said.

Roads are also being closed around the area.

No further information is available at this time.

