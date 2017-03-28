Silver Lining: ‘Conditional’ approval gives Raider fans glimmer of hope

OAKLAND (KRON) — Finding a silver lining has never been a difficult task for Raider fans.

However, the morning after NFL owners voted in favor of the team’s relocation to Las Vegas, their world is looking and feeling like a black hole.

While a new day dawns in Sin City, the sun sets on the Oakland Raiders.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter was in Phoenix, Arizona keeping tabs on the activity throughout the NFL owner’s meeting.

He says the Raiders are calling the relocation approval a “conditional” one.

This means they can move, but only after meeting certain criteria.

The conditions include finding a viable Vegas stadium site, and working out a lease agreement.

Odds are slim that these two conditions will not be met.

Still, the possible failure provides one last glimmer of hope for those loyal to the shield.