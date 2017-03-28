Silver Lining: ‘Conditional’ approval gives Raider fans glimmer of hope

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, The Black Hole fan section is shown during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif. The south end zone sections of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum are known to have some of the rowdiest fans in American sports, face painters who dress up in evil costumes, often with spike-covered shoulder pads. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Finding a silver lining has never been a difficult task for Raider fans.

However, the morning after NFL owners voted in favor of the team’s relocation to Las Vegas, their world is looking and feeling like a black hole.

While a new day dawns in Sin City, the sun sets on the Oakland Raiders.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter was in Phoenix, Arizona keeping tabs on the activity throughout the NFL owner’s meeting.

He says the Raiders are calling the relocation approval a “conditional” one.

This means they can move, but only after meeting certain criteria.

The conditions include finding a viable Vegas stadium site, and working out a lease agreement.

Odds are slim that these two conditions will not be met.

Still, the possible failure provides one last glimmer of hope for those loyal to the shield.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s