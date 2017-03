BENITO COUNTY (KRON) — Tuesday morning a small earthquake struck just east of Monterey County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 10:06 a.m. between San Benito and Bitterwater, east of state Highway 25 in San Benito County.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 and a depth of about 1 mile.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

No further details are available at this time.