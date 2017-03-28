Suspected Norteño gang member arrested in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday in Soledad after finding him in possession of a gun and illegal guns, according to Monterey County sheriff’s officials.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home located at 34761 Metz Rd., sheriff’s officials said.

There, deputies contacted 22-year-old Armando Lopez, who is a suspected associate of the Norteño gang.

Lopez was found in possession of an illegal rifle, a stolen, .38 caliber revolver, and almost an ounce of heroin.

Officials say he also had a “usable amount of methamphetamine and drug sales paraphernalia.”

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of illegal drug sales and gun possession charges.