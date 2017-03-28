SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are searching for a teenage girl following a pepper spray incident that happened Monday night at a San Francisco shopping mall.

Around 8:00 p.m. 16 people were injured when the teen sprayed the chemicals in a store at Stonestown Galleria Mall, located at 3251 20th Ave.

Three of the 16 people affected by the spray were taken to the hospital, according to police.

The suspect allegedly walked into the store, pulled out a canister, and sprayed an orange-colored mist into the air.

Police say she ran from the scene immediately after.

Sixteen people were treated for coughing and eye irritation, including three who were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

No arrest had been reported in the case as of this morning.

The mall was not evacuated, but a few stores were closed during the incident, according to fire officials.