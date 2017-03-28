Thai jungle seen as breeding ground for Indochinese tigers

By Published:
In this 2016 photo released by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation/Freeland, a curious male tiger walks in the jungle in eastern Thailand. Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Freeland, an organization fighting human and animal trafficking, and Panthera, a wild cat conservation organization, announced Tuesday, March 28, 2017 that their investigations had photographic evidence of new tiger cubs in eastern Thailand's jungle, signaling the existence of the world's second breeding population of endangered Indochinese tigers. (Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation/Freeland via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — Conservationists say they have evidence that the critically endangered Indochinese tiger is breeding in a Thai jungle, giving hope for the survival of an animal whose total population may be less than 300.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation along with two private organizations announced Tuesday they have photographic evidence of new tiger cubs in eastern Thailand, supporting a scientific survey that confirmed the existence of the world’s second breeding population of the tigers. The other breeding ground is in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in western Thailand.

The Thai agency, along with Freeland, an organization fighting human and animal trafficking, and Panthera, a wild cat conservation group, said only 221 Indochinese tigers are estimated to remain in two Asian countries, Thailand and Myanmar.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s