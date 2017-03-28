SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about bitter Raiders fans and a ‘delusional’ Tom Brady.

Darya says Raider fans are ‘shocked and angered’ because they just found out that NFL owners only care about winning and money. She goes on to say that having a team in Sin City is “a recipe for bad behavior.”

Gary counters that the players who tend to get into trouble, will do so no matter where they are.

Is Tom Brady crazy in thinking he can still play another six or seven seasons?

Gary gets a pop quiz on some NFL trivia.