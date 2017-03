VACAVILLE (BNC) — An elementary school in Vacaville is on lockout Tuesday as police investigate a suspect who may be trying to commit “suicide by cop” nearby.

Police announced the lockout at Cambridge Elementary School, listed at 100 Cambridge Drive, around 9:25 a.m. but said there is no threat to students or staff.

Officers said they’re trying to contact the suspect in the 3500 block of Nut Tree Road and have asked residents to avoid the area if possible.