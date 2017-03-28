VIDEO: Crews to remove last visible portion of old Bay Bridge

By Published:

 

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP/KRON) — Crews are taking down the last visible piece of the old Bay Bridge in the San Francisco Bay.

Demolition work to take down the truss of the eastern span of the bridge began Tuesday morning.

The final portion is 288 feet long and weighs 1.7 million pounds. It is the 19th and final truss to be demolished.

Crews will lower the truss onto barges and then carry it to the Port of Oakland for disassembling.

Demolition of the bridge began in 2013.

The first phase of the project was finished in 2015.

