VIDEO: Sacramento quadruple homicide suspect appears in court

By , and Published:

 

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The man accused of killing his wife, two children, and niece in Sacramento made his first court appearance.

This is a story KRON4 first told you about last week. Salvador Vasquez Oliva was arrested in San Francisco after four people were found dead in a home in Sacramento.

Oliva is charged with four counts of murder. He did not enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment will continue next month.

Both he and his wife, who he is accused of murdering, worked for the California Employment Development Department.

The department issued a statement on Tuesday saying it is grieving for the woman and her family.

A memorial has been set up at the crime scene.

