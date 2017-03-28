VIDEO: Search continues for person missing after massive Oakland fire

By Published:
Firefighters battle an early morning apartment fire Monday, March 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The search for a missing person continues following a devastating fire in Oakland.

The fire engulfed an apartment building at 2551 San Pablo Ave on Monday morning, killing 3 people, and leaving dozens more injured and/or displaced from their home.

One person is still missing in the aftermath, and investigators fear that person did not survive the 4-alarm fire.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the site of the scorched building, where crews are scouring the area in search of a body.

The site is roped off like a crime scene, but officials say there is no criminal investigation; They just don’t want people entering the hazardous area.

There were a total of 86 tenants, 85 of whom have been displaced, according to Battalion Chief Erik Logan.

Most of the residents self-evacuated and were already on the street when firefighters arrived.

At least 15 more were rescued from the burning building.

Four people were hospitalized with injuries from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s