SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 15-year-old boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed Friday night in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to the corner of 16th St. and Potrero Ave. to reports of a stabbing, according to police.

The suspect, who was described as a 40 to 50-year-old man, fled in a pickup truck before officers arrived.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators learned the two were fighting in a nearby parking lot nearby before the man stabbed the teen with a knife.

There was no description of the suspect, other than his age range.