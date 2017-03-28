VIDEO: Terrifying footage shows Hong Kong escalator suddenly reversing

By and Published:

HONG KONG (KRON) — Two mechanics were arrested after an escalator at a Hong Kong mall suddenly reversed Saturday injuring multiple people.

The terrifying surveillance video shows shoppers fly backward as the escalator at Mong Kok’s Langham Place switched from up to down at an increased speed.

Eighteen people were injured and one man suffered a serious head injury, according to CNN affiliate CCTV.

Police say the suspects may have tampered with the machine’s parts after the Saturday incident, which sent shoppers tumbling.

The mechanics, aged 22 and 52, are facing charges of obstruction of justice, police said. Both have been released on bail and must report back to police in mid-April.

