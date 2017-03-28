VIDEO: Woman climbs crane, locks herself in cabin in downtown LA

By Published:

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a woman has climbed a construction crane and locked herself inside the operator’s cabin in downtown Los Angeles.

Police say the woman somehow made her way up the towering red crane Tuesday afternoon.

The Fire Department says workers turned off the crane power so she can’t move it.

A SWAT team and police negotiators are heading to the scene, which is near LA’s famous Olvera Street tourist market and the Union Station train terminal.

There’s no word on why the woman climbed the crane.

