Woman shot in back in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (BCN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her back this evening in Pittsburg, according to police.

Officers responded at about 6:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting on West Street, police said.

There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators learned the victim was with another person when a suspect confronted them, before shooting, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or the crime tip line at (925) 252-4040.