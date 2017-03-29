30-pound turkey crashes into car windshield

NEW JERSEY (KRON)– A 30-pound turkey crashed into a New Jersey family’s windshield.

The family was 40-miles into their trip driving to Chicago when four turkeys entered the roadway.

The driver, John Tarabocchia hit the fourth turkey in the flock.

“If I had tried to veer it right or left, I would have lost control of the vehicle,” Tarabocchia said.

The 30-pound bird shattered the windshield and broke off one of the rear view mirrors.

Fortunately, Tarabocchia didn’t hit any other cars and no one riding in his vehicle was injured.

