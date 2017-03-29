SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 76-year-old woman was hit and critically hurt in a San Francisco hit-and-run on Wednesday afternoon.

This happened at Columbus and Filbert.

The woman was walking east on Filbert Street when she was hit and knocked out, police said. This happened at around 3:08 p.m.

The woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car was last seen heading north on Columbus.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.