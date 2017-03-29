76-year-old woman hit, critically hurt in San Francisco hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 76-year-old woman was hit and critically hurt in a San Francisco hit-and-run on Wednesday afternoon.

This happened at Columbus and Filbert.

The woman was walking east on Filbert Street when she was hit and knocked out, police said. This happened at around 3:08 p.m.

The woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car was last seen heading north on Columbus.

No other information has been made available by police.

